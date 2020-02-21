Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.