Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 14,485 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000.

VT opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

