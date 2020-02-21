Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 25,466 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV opened at $38.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

