Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 128,723 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $90,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,582,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.