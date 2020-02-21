Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 40,207 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $86,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

