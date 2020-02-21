Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,125 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Alliant Energy worth $85,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LNT opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $60.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

