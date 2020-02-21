Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of CubeSmart worth $86,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CubeSmart by 190.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.65 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

