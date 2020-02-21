Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.47% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $100,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.