Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,738 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $96,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.