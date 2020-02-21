Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,791 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Northern Trust worth $98,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,325. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

