Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 55,261 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Carnival worth $97,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 246.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carnival by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Carnival by 63.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Carnival by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.