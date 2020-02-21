Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Masco worth $88,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Masco by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Masco by 2,433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 360,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

