Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.33 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $100,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,018,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $755.39 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $638.92 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $795.56 and its 200-day moving average is $730.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $16,894,570 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.