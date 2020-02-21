Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.93 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $100,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.