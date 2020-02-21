Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $86.94 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $86,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.