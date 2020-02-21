Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,441,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $88,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

