Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.16 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $89,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVR by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,037.77 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,562.02 and a 52 week high of $4,058.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,890.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,717.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In related news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,190 shares of company stock worth $38,995,322 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

