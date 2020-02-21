Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.56 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $97,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 6.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 382,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

