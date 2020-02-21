Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $96,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $988,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,482 shares of company stock worth $16,418,371. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

