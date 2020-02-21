Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Keysight Technologies worth $96,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

