Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 102,800 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $91,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

FCX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.