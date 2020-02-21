Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,143 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $93,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of HRC opened at $107.16 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.