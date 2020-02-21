Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,548 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $102,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

