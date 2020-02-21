Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Weyerhaeuser worth $103,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -280.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

