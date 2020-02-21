Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $87,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

COLD stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.52.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

