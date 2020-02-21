Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 45,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

