ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a positive rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,646 shares of company stock valued at $55,792,153. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

