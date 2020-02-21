China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $42.86 on Friday. China Mobile has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

