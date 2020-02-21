Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $96,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $927.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.73 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $876.25 and a 200-day moving average of $825.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.