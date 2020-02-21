CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CIFAF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

