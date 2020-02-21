Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $43.30. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 166,615 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

