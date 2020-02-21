Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.73

Media headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,146 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

