Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 281 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $425.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.61 and a 200 day moving average of $394.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

