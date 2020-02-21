Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 633 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

