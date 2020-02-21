Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

