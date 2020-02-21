Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $56,649,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $70.02. 206,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,967. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

