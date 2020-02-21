Comerica Bank Acquires 378 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Hill-Rom worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 250,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,775,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC opened at $107.16 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

