Comerica Bank Acquires 5,570 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

