Comerica Bank Acquires 605 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

