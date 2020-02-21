Comerica Bank Buys 16,847 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EnerSys by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

