Comerica Bank Buys 6,101 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after purchasing an additional 183,716 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

