Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 352,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth $3,961,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth $1,025,000.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

EPAC opened at $25.48 on Friday. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

