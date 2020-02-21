Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

