Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

