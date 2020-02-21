Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FDX stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

