Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

