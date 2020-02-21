Comerica Bank Has $6.87 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,550,000 after acquiring an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 806,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 199,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,544,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

