Comerica Bank Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

