Comerica Bank Has $7.13 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

Shares of MPW opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

