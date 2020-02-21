Comerica Bank Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG opened at $112.30 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.